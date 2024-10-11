The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $124.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $121.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.94.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.38. The stock had a trading volume of 211,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,608. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $119.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.57. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 62.1% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 83.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

