The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Trimmed by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Melius Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.38.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $411.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,238. The company has a market cap of $408.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $420.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

