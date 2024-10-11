The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $871,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.05.

Shares of PG opened at $168.95 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.66 and a one year high of $177.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.66. The stock has a market cap of $398.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

