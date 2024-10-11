The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.05.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $170.37. 1,460,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,658,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 87,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $14,991,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,252,400.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

