The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 1.3% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $242,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 0.0 %

PGR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.74. 455,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,739. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.46 and its 200-day moving average is $222.14. The company has a market cap of $147.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $142.87 and a 12 month high of $260.46.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.42%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,512 shares of company stock valued at $33,912,874 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.