The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

The9 Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of The9 stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.59. 6,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,795. The9 has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

