The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
The9 Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of The9 stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.59. 6,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,795. The9 has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.
The9 Company Profile
