Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Theratechnologies Stock Up 3.7 %
THTX stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.41. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.58.
