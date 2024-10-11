Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Theratechnologies Stock Up 3.7 %

THTX stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.41. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

See Also

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

