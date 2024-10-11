Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.1% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,760.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,760.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $593.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $608.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $226.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

