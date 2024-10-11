THG (LON:THG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.60 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 48.80 ($0.64), with a volume of 202111750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.70 ($0.68).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on THG from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 49 ($0.64) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of THG in a report on Monday, June 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £651.27 million, a PE ratio of -304.12, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 63.42.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

