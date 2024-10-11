Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Update

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the September 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Thungela Resources Trading Up 1.8 %
TNGRF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. 2,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. Thungela Resources has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $10.39.
About Thungela Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Thungela Resources
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.