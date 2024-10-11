Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Update

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the September 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Thungela Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

TNGRF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. 2,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. Thungela Resources has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Get Thungela Resources alerts:

About Thungela Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.