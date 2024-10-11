thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Down 81.8% in September

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised thyssenkrupp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

TKAMY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,879. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

