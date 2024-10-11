Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 324.1% from the September 15th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 448,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tian Ruixiang Price Performance

NASDAQ TIRX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.95. 17,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,135. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. Tian Ruixiang has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

