Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.70 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.
Tilray Price Performance
Shares of TLRY stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.
About Tilray
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Delta’s Earnings Miss? Wall Street Calls It a Buy Opportunity
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.