Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.70 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

