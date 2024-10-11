Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $1.75

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $2.00 to $1.75 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of TLRY opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Tilray Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Tilray by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 216,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 175,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

