Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $1.75

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $2.00 to $1.75 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of TLRY opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.
