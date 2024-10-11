Tobam Acquires 545 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.60. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

