Tobam Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Tobam increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $280.64 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.52, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.60.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,637. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

