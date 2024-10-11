Tobam Has $10.81 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,732 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.0% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The company has a market cap of $386.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.