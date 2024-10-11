Tobam Sells 3,684 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,289,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,508,000 after purchasing an additional 727,764 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,803,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,693 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,057,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,411,000 after acquiring an additional 750,422 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,723,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,042,000 after buying an additional 5,036,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,783,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,592,000 after buying an additional 75,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MFC. Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

