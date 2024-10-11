Tobam Sells 72 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Tobam lowered its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Elevance Health by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 119.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 83,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELV stock opened at $492.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $435.99 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.07.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

