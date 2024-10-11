Tobam Trims Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Tobam lowered its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,536 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,050.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after buying an additional 3,113,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3,080.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,200,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,347 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 111.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,381,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,834 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,881,000. Finally, Hein Park Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,653,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHC opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.77. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $11.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 742.06%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $83,027.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,579.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

