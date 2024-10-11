TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of TopBuild worth $14,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 87.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in TopBuild by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $385.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.77. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $217.08 and a 12-month high of $495.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.67.

Get Our Latest Report on TopBuild

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.