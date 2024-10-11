TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.63 and last traded at $32.06. Approximately 324,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 713,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of TORM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

TORM Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.38 million. TORM had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TORM plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. TORM’s payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of TORM by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TORM by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

See Also

