Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$82.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$88.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cormark lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.65.

TD stock traded down C$3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$78.75. 11,782,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,367,702. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$73.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$79.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C($0.02). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of C$14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.2112811 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

