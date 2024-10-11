Towerpoint Wealth LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $118,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IWN stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $165.23. The company had a trading volume of 86,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,279. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average of $158.00. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.