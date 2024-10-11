Towerpoint Wealth LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VBR stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.31. The company had a trading volume of 33,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $202.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.