Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 63,734 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 67% compared to the average daily volume of 38,099 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOUN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.25.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 195.65% and a negative return on equity of 93.28%. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 90,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $442,328.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,362,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,936.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 90,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $442,328.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,362,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,936.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,670.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,644. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 381,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 153,273 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

