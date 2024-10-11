Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $393.46 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $400.23. The stock has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.15 and its 200-day moving average is $335.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.33.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

