Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Director Buys C$19,929.50 in Stock

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) Director Yves Leduc acquired 1,150 shares of Transcontinental stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,929.50.

Transcontinental Price Performance

Transcontinental has a one year low of C$23.27 and a one year high of C$31.95.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$692.00 million.

Transcontinental Dividend Announcement

Transcontinental Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.