Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading Up 4.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.19. Approximately 42,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 210,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $298.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 101.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 76.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

See Also

