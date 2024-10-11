TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.71.

TransUnion Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $105.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.53. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $108.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,837.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,432.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at $686,837.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 179,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,900,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,250,000 after purchasing an additional 674,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

