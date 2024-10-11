Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.28. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.95) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

TVTX stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after acquiring an additional 750,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 747,406 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,711,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 441,318 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,230. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $25,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,532.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,230. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,312 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

