Trevian Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 0.8% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EWA LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $119.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $120.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.96.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

