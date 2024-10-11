Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Shares of TMQ stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.71.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.