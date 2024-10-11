Truist Financial Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $205.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $204.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.29.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $185.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.39 and a 200-day moving average of $150.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total transaction of $3,446,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,497,131.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,230 shares of company stock valued at $47,190,190. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Broadcom by 826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,963,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,845 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Broadcom by 937.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,331,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $229,755,000 after buying an additional 1,203,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

