Truist Financial Raises Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $66.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FLR. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

NYSE:FLR opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. Fluor has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 2.62%. Fluor’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $584,435.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,972.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $584,435.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,972.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $200,640.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,885.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,261 shares of company stock worth $2,156,604 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fluor by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fluor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

