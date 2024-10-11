Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.80, but opened at $20.97. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 8,057,736 shares changing hands.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Up 17.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Trump Media & Technology Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 27,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $632,104.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,395.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $78,700.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,299.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 27,846 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $632,104.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,395.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

