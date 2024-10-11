Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.80, but opened at $20.97. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 8,057,736 shares changing hands.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Up 17.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Trump Media & Technology Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
