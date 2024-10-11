Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.37, with a volume of 238379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Trupanion from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Trupanion Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $29,040.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,256.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $29,040.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,764 shares of company stock worth $405,238 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Trupanion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 70.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Trupanion by 2.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

