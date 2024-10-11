Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 62.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Trustmark by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

TRMK stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.73. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.83 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

