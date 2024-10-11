Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Up 190.9% in September

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, an increase of 190.9% from the September 15th total of 25,400 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ucommune International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 32,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. Ucommune International has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.85.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

