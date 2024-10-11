Ultra Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $539,319.18 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.0820 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $31.81 million and approximately $539,319.18 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,672.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.22 or 0.00520522 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00030072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00072916 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,119,797 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 388,119,796.7361 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08003822 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $519,197.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

