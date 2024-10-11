Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CFO Sells $393,853.40 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.10. 810,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.57. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $60.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.14.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 266.02% and a negative net margin of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,264 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.0% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 11,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 67.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on RARE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.43.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

