Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CFO Sells $393,853.40 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of RARE stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.10. 810,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.57. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $60.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.14.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 266.02% and a negative net margin of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on RARE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.43.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RARE
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
