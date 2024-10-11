UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,891,000 after purchasing an additional 291,769 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,163,000 after buying an additional 276,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,962,000 after buying an additional 262,654 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5,419.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 254,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,500,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,335,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $225,236.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,468,842.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.1 %

PNC opened at $183.37 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $187.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.73. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.