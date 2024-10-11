UMB Bank n.a. Has $6.95 Million Stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.96% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3,606.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 63,543 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter worth $263,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

BATS:VFVA opened at $119.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $723.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.12.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

