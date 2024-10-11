UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $13,627,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 96,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $846,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $245.91 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.76. The company has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.94.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,970,819.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $371,077.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

