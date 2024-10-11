UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $802.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $741.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $698.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $826.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $714.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

