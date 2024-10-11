UMB Bank n.a. Sells 255 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 80.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $111.62 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

