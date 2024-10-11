Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $238.84 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.97 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.