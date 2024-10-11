United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after purchasing an additional 178,394 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,556,000 after acquiring an additional 406,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,490,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,144,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,157,000 after purchasing an additional 393,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.4 %

UPS traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.