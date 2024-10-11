United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $134.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.24.

NYSE:UPS opened at $132.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.23. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

