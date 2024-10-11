US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 418.2% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

UTWY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,166. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

About US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

